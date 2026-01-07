Salad lovers, don't miss this delicious recipe

Roasted broad bean salad bowls make for a quick and healthy breakfast option. The dish is loaded with protein and fiber, making it a perfect start to the day. The crunchiness of roasted broad beans, coupled with fresh vegetables, gives a satisfying texture and flavor. Here are some tips to prepare these salad bowls quickly, so you can enjoy a nutritious meal without much hassle.

#1 Choosing fresh broad beans Selecting fresh broad beans is key to a delicious salad bowl. Look for beans that are bright green and firm to the touch. Avoid any that appear dull or have blemishes. Fresh broad beans not only taste better but also retain more nutrients, making your breakfast healthier. If fresh ones aren't available, opt for frozen ones as an alternative.

#2 Preparing the beans perfectly To achieve the perfect crunch, roast the broad beans at a high temperature. Preheat your oven to around 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit) and spread the beans evenly on a baking sheet. Roast them for about 10 minutes or until they turn golden brown. This method ensures that the beans are evenly cooked and crispy.

#3 Adding nutritious toppings Enhance your salad bowl with nutritious toppings like cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and avocado chunks. These ingredients add vitamins and minerals while complementing the flavor of roasted broad beans. You can also sprinkle some seeds like sunflower or pumpkin seeds for an extra crunch and nutritional boost.