Quick and healthy: Spiced corn and paneer lettuce wraps

Spiced corn and paneer lettuce wraps make for a quick, healthy breakfast option. They are easy to prepare and combine the goodness of corn and paneer with the crispness of lettuce. The dish is perfect for those looking for a nutritious start to the day without spending too much time in the kitchen. With just a few ingredients, you can have a filling meal that is both tasty and healthy.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for wraps To make these wraps, you'll need fresh lettuce leaves, sweet corn kernels, crumbled paneer, chopped onions, and spices like cumin powder and chili powder. These ingredients are easily available in most grocery stores. The combination of corn and paneer gives you protein and fiber, while the spices add flavor without the calories.

Preparation Preparation steps to follow Start by washing the lettuce leaves well and patting them dry. In a bowl, mix the sweet corn kernels with crumbled paneer, chopped onions, cumin powder, and chili powder. Spoon this mixture onto each lettuce leaf carefully. Roll them up tightly to make easy-to-handle wraps that are ready to eat.

Nutrition Nutritional benefits of ingredients Corn is high in fiber, which promotes digestion, while paneer is an excellent source of protein, which helps in muscle repair and growth. Lettuce is low in calories but high in vitamins A and C, which are important for immunity and skin health. Together, these ingredients make a balanced meal that fuels you for the day ahead.