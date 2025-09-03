Try this quick banana oat pancakes recipe

Making a delightful breakfast doesn't have to be time-consuming. With just a few simple, fresh ingredients, you can whip up banana oat pancakes in five minutes. This recipe is just perfect for those busy mornings when you need something quick yet satisfying. Using bananas and oats as the base, these pancakes are not just easy to make but also nutritious and filling.

#1 Gather your ingredients To start off, you'll need to gather your ingredients: one ripe banana, half a cup of rolled oats, half a cup of milk (or any plant-based alternative), one teaspoon of baking powder, and a pinch of salt. These basic ingredients are probably lying around in your kitchen. The ripe banana contributes natural sweetness and moisture to the pancakes, while oats add fiber and texture.

#2 Blend for smooth batter Once all your ingredients are ready, blend them together until smooth. A blender or food processor does best for this step, as it ensures that the oats are finely ground and well incorporated with the rest of the ingredients. The batter should be thick but pourable; if it's too thick, add a splash more milk until you achieve the desired consistency.

#3 Cook on medium heat Heat a non-stick skillet on medium flame and lightly grease it with oil/butter if needed. Pour small amounts of batter on the skillet to form pancakes about three inches in diameter. Cook each side for about two minutes or till golden brown spots appear on both sides.