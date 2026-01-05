How to add black sesame to your breakfast

Black sesame is a versatile ingredient that can add a nutty flavor and a nutritional boost to your breakfasts. Rich in calcium, iron, and magnesium, it is great for anyone looking to up their nutrient intake. Here are five quick breakfast ideas using black sesame that are not just easy to prepare but also delicious and nutritious. They make for a great start to your day without taking up much time in the kitchen.

Tip 1 Black sesame smoothie bowl A black sesame smoothie bowl is a refreshing way to kickstart your morning. Blend bananas, spinach, almond milk, and a tablespoon of black sesame seeds until smooth. Pour into a bowl and top with fresh fruits like berries or kiwi for added flavor and texture. This smoothie bowl is rich in vitamins and minerals, making it an ideal choice for a quick yet nutritious breakfast.

Tip 2 Black sesame oatmeal For a warm and comforting breakfast, try black sesame oatmeal. Cook rolled oats in water or milk as you normally would, then stir in one tablespoon of ground black sesame seeds. Sweeten with honey or maple syrup if desired, and top with sliced almonds or walnuts for extra crunch. This dish provides fiber and essential nutrients to keep you energized throughout the morning.

Tip 3 Black sesame yogurt parfait Layering yogurt with black sesame seeds makes for a delightful parfait that is both creamy and crunchy. Start by adding a layer of Greek yogurt in a glass or bowl, followed by fresh fruits like strawberries or peaches. Sprinkle one tablespoon of whole black sesame seeds on top before adding another layer of yogurt. Repeat until all ingredients are used up, finishing with more fruit on top.

Tip 4 Black sesame pancakes For those who love pancakes but want something different from traditional recipes, try adding ground black sesame seeds into your batter. Mix flour, baking powder, sugar, milk, melted butter (or oil), and one tablespoon ground black sesame seeds together until smooth. Cook on medium heat until golden brown on both sides. Serve with syrup or fresh fruit toppings.