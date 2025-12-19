Quick breakfasts: Carrot tahini mini muffins

Carrot tahini mini muffins are the perfect quick breakfast option, combining the sweetness of carrots with the nutty flavor of tahini. These muffins are easy to prepare and make for a nutritious start to your day. With simple ingredients and minimal prep time, they are perfect for busy mornings. Here's how to make these delightful muffins a part of your morning routine.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To make carrot tahini mini muffins, you will need grated carrots, tahini, flour, baking powder, sugar, milk or a dairy-free alternative, and vanilla extract. These ingredients come together to create a moist muffin with a unique flavor profile. Make sure all your ingredients are measured out before starting to streamline the process.

Mixing Prepare the batter Start by mixing the dry ingredients: flour, baking powder, and sugar in one bowl. In another bowl, mix grated carrots with tahini until well combined. Add milk and vanilla extract to the carrot mixture before slowly adding the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined; don't overmix as this can make the muffins dense.

Baking Bake to perfection Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) and line a muffin tin with paper liners or grease it lightly. Spoon the batter into each cup until about three-quarters full. Bake for 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow to cool slightly before serving.