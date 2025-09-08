Quick breakfasts: Cashew and banana smoothie

A cashew and banana smoothie makes a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in a matter of five minutes. This simple blend gives you a creamy texture and a naturally sweet flavor, making it an ideal option for busy mornings. Loaded with essential nutrients, this smoothie gives a good mix of carbohydrates, healthy fats, and proteins to kickstart your day. Here's how you can make this delicious breakfast smoothie.

#1 Ingredients you need To make this smoothie, you'll need one ripe banana, a handful of cashews (about 30 grams), one cup of milk or plant-based alternative like almond milk, and one tablespoon of honey or maple syrup for sweetness. These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and give you the required nutrients to keep you powered through the morning.

#2 Simple preparation steps Start by soaking the cashews in water for about ten minutes, if you have time; otherwise, use them directly. Peel the banana and add it to a blender with the soaked cashews. Pour in the milk or plant-based alternative and add honey or maple syrup. Blend till smooth. If you prefer a colder drink, add ice cubes before blending.

#3 Nutritional benefits This smoothie is packed with potassium from bananas that helps in keeping your heart healthy and muscles working. Cashews add healthy fats that are good for your brain health and protein to fill you up for longer. The milk gives you calcium needed for strong bones, and honey or maple syrup provides natural sweetness without refined sugars.