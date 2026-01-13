Mid-length hair? Try these quick styles 

Mid-length hair is versatile, but when you're in a hurry, styling it can be a challenge. Quick clippings are the best way to keep your hair in place without spending too much time in front of the mirror. Here are five quick clippings that can be easily done and keep you looking neat and stylish all day long.

Tip 1 Classic bob with side part The classic bob with a side part is a timeless choice for mid-length hair. This style adds volume and dimension, making it perfect for any occasion. To achieve this look, simply part your hair to one side and use a flat iron to smooth out any waves or curls. This style works well with straight or slightly wavy hair, giving you a polished appearance in minutes.

Tip 2 Half-up top knot The half-up top knot is perfect for those who want to keep some hair off their face while looking chic. Just gather the top section of your hair into a small ponytail and twist it into a bun at the crown of your head. Secure it with a few bobby pins or an elastic band. This style is ideal for busy mornings when you need a quick yet stylish option.

Tip 3 Sleek low ponytail A sleek low ponytail is both elegant and easy to achieve. Simply brush your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck and secure it with an elastic band. For added shine, apply some serum or gel along the length of your ponytail. This minimalist style works well for professional settings or casual outings.

Tip 4 Braided crown The braided crown gives you an elegant look without requiring much time or effort. Start by parting your hair down the middle and braid each side loosely from above the ear level towards the back of your head. Pin them together with bobby pins to form a crown-like effect around your head's circumference.