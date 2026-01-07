5-minute radish and peanut breakfast wrap
What's the story
Breakfast wraps are the best way to kickstart your day with a healthy mix of nutrients. Here's a simple recipe that combines the crunch of radish with the richness of peanuts, making for a delicious and nutritious start to your day. This breakfast wrap is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients, making it perfect for busy mornings. Here's how you can prepare this quick breakfast wrap.
Ingredients
Ingredients needed for the wrap
To prepare this breakfast wrap, you will need whole wheat tortillas, fresh radishes, roasted peanuts, lettuce leaves, and a spread of your choice like hummus or avocado. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and make for a wholesome meal. The radishes add a peppery crunch, while the peanuts lend protein and healthy fats.
Preparation
Preparing the radish and peanut filling
Start by washing and thinly slicing fresh radishes. Roughly chop roasted peanuts to release their flavor. In a bowl, mix the sliced radishes with chopped peanuts to create an even filling. This combination not only adds texture but also provides essential vitamins and minerals that are good for your health.
Assembly
Assembling your breakfast wrap
Take a whole wheat tortilla and spread your choice of hummus or avocado on it for added creaminess. Place lettuce leaves on top of the spread for extra crunch. Add your prepared radish and peanut mixture evenly across the tortilla before rolling it tightly into a wrap shape.
Serving tips
Tips for serving your wrap
Cutting the assembled wrap in half diagonally makes it easier to eat on the go. Pairing it with a side of fresh fruit or yogurt can add natural sweetness and probiotics, further enhancing its nutritional value. This way, you can enjoy a balanced meal that fuels your body throughout the morning without taking much time to prepare.