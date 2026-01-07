5-minute radish and peanut breakfast wrap

Breakfast wraps are the best way to kickstart your day with a healthy mix of nutrients. Here's a simple recipe that combines the crunch of radish with the richness of peanuts, making for a delicious and nutritious start to your day. This breakfast wrap is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients, making it perfect for busy mornings. Here's how you can prepare this quick breakfast wrap.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for the wrap To prepare this breakfast wrap, you will need whole wheat tortillas, fresh radishes, roasted peanuts, lettuce leaves, and a spread of your choice like hummus or avocado. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and make for a wholesome meal. The radishes add a peppery crunch, while the peanuts lend protein and healthy fats.

Preparation Preparing the radish and peanut filling Start by washing and thinly slicing fresh radishes. Roughly chop roasted peanuts to release their flavor. In a bowl, mix the sliced radishes with chopped peanuts to create an even filling. This combination not only adds texture but also provides essential vitamins and minerals that are good for your health.

Assembly Assembling your breakfast wrap Take a whole wheat tortilla and spread your choice of hummus or avocado on it for added creaminess. Place lettuce leaves on top of the spread for extra crunch. Add your prepared radish and peanut mixture evenly across the tortilla before rolling it tightly into a wrap shape.