Healthy and tasty: Poha cucumber cups

If you're looking for a quick and healthy breakfast, poha cucumber cups are the perfect option. This simple dish combines the goodness of poha with fresh cucumbers, making for a nutritious start to your day. Ready in five minutes, it's perfect for those busy mornings when you need something quick yet healthy. Here's how you can prepare this easy breakfast.

Ingredients Ingredients needed for poha cucumber cups To make poha cucumber cups, you will need flattened rice (poha), fresh cucumbers, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. These ingredients are easily available in most kitchens and provide a simple yet flavorful combination. The poha acts as the base of the cup while cucumbers add a refreshing crunch. Lemon juice gives a tangy twist, and salt and pepper enhance the taste.

Preparation Preparing the poha base Start by rinsing the poha under cold water until it softens. Drain well and set aside. In a bowl, mix the softened poha with lemon juice, salt, and pepper to taste. This mixture forms the base of your cups, giving you essential nutrients like carbohydrates for energy and iron for healthy blood.

Assembly Assembling cucumber cups Slice cucumbers into thick rounds to serve as cups. Scoop out a little from the center of each round to make space for the poha mixture. Fill each cucumber cup with the prepared poha mix, pressing gently to secure it in place. This step ensures that every bite is packed with flavor while keeping it light on calories.