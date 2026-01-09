Quick fix: Kidney bean salsa toast 

Kidney bean salsa toast is a quick and nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This dish combines the protein-rich kidney beans with fresh vegetables and whole-grain toast for a balanced meal. Perfect for busy mornings, it offers a satisfying start to the day without compromising on nutrition or flavor. Here's how you can whip up this easy breakfast delight.

Ingredients Gather your ingredients To prepare kidney bean salsa toast, you'll need canned kidney beans, diced tomatoes, chopped onions, bell peppers, cilantro (optional), lime juice, salt, pepper, and whole-grain bread. These ingredients are easily available at most grocery stores and can be stored for long periods. The combination of these elements ensures that you get a flavorful and nutritious meal.

Salsa mix Prepare the salsa mixture Start by rinsing and draining the canned kidney beans. In a bowl, mix the kidney beans with diced tomatoes, chopped onions, and bell peppers. Add chopped cilantro if you like. Squeeze some lime juice over the mixture and season with salt and pepper to taste. This mixture provides a burst of flavors that complement each other perfectly.

Toasting tips Toast your bread While preparing the salsa mixture, pop slices of whole-grain bread into a toaster or grill them on a pan until they're golden brown. Whole-grain bread adds fiber to your meal, which is good for digestion and keeping you full longer than white bread options.

Assembly time Assemble your toast Once your bread is toasted to perfection, it's time to assemble your dish. Spoon the prepared salsa mixture generously over each slice of toast. Make sure every bite is packed with those delicious flavors from your fresh ingredients.