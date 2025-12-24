5 sabudana breakfasts you'll love

Sabudana, or tapioca pearls, is a versatile ingredient that can be transformed into a variety of breakfast dishes. These pearls are light, easy to digest, and can be prepared in a matter of minutes. Perfect for those busy mornings when you want something quick yet satisfying. Here are five sabudana breakfast ideas that are not only easy to make but also delicious and filling.

Dish 1 Sabudana khichdi delight Sabudana khichdi is a classic breakfast dish that combines soaked sabudana with potatoes, peanuts, and mild spices. The dish is light on the stomach and gives you the energy to kickstart your day. To make it, soak sabudana overnight, then cook it with diced potatoes, roasted peanuts, green chilies, and cumin seeds. Garnish with coriander leaves for an added flavor.

Dish 2 Sweet sabudana pudding For those who prefer a sweet start to their day, sabudana pudding is an excellent choice. Soak sabudana in milk until it becomes soft and translucent. Add sugar or jaggery for sweetness and cardamom powder for flavor. You can also add chopped nuts like almonds or cashews for crunchiness. This creamy pudding is both satisfying and nutritious.

Dish 3 Spicy sabudana vada Sabudana vada is a popular snack that doubles up as a breakfast option. These crispy fritters are made by mixing soaked sabudana with mashed potatoes, green chilies, ginger paste, and spices like cumin powder and coriander powder. Shape them into patties and deep-fry until golden brown. Serve hot with chutney or yogurt.

Dish 4 Savory sabudana upma Sabudana upma gives an interesting twist to the regular upma by using sabudana instead of semolina or rice. Saute onions, mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies in oil; add soaked sabudanas; cook till they turn translucent; garnish with coriander leaves; serve hot! This savory dish is filling yet light on the stomach.