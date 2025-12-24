5-minute zucchini chilla for busy mornings

Zucchini chilla is a quick, nutritious breakfast option that can be prepared in just five minutes. This simple dish combines the goodness of zucchini with basic ingredients to make a delicious, filling meal. Perfect for busy mornings, zucchini chilla gives you a healthy start without taking up too much time or effort. Here's how you can make this delightful chilla in no time.

#1 Ingredients needed for zucchini chilla To prepare zucchini chilla, you need grated zucchini, chickpea flour, water, salt, turmeric powder, and green chili. These basic ingredients are usually available in most kitchens. The chickpea flour gives the chilla its base, while the zucchini adds moisture and nutrition. Spices like turmeric and green chili give flavor without overpowering the dish.

#2 Simple preparation steps Start by grating the zucchini finely and squeezing out excess water to avoid a soggy batter. In a bowl, mix the grated zucchini with chickpea flour and just enough water to make a smooth batter. Add salt to taste and a pinch of turmeric powder for color. Mix well until everything is combined.

#3 Cooking tips for perfect chilla Heat a non-stick pan on medium flame and lightly grease it with oil or ghee. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it evenly into a round shape like a pancake. Cook until bubbles form on the surface before flipping it over with a spatula. Cook both sides until golden brown.