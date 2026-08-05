Radish v/s beetroot: Comparing their nutrition
What's the story
Radish and beetroot are two root vegetables that are extremely popular for their health benefits and vibrant colors. While both are packed with nutrients, they provide different health benefits. Knowing the nutritional differences between the two can help you make better dietary choices. Here, we look at the nutritional profiles of radish and beetroot to see how they compare in terms of vitamins, minerals, and other health-promoting compounds.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Radishes are a great source of vitamin C, which is essential for boosting immunity and skin health. A serving of radishes can give you about 30% of your daily vitamin C requirement.
Beetroots also contain vitamin C, but in lesser amounts than radishes. However, beetroots are rich in folate (vitamin B9), which is essential for cell division and DNA synthesis.
A serving of beetroot gives you around 20% of your daily folate requirement.
#2
Mineral richness analysis
When it comes to minerals, both vegetables shine in their own way.
Beetroot is rich in iron, which is essential for transporting oxygen in the body, and potassium, which regulates blood pressure levels. A serving of beetroot can provide around 6% of your daily iron needs and about 10% of potassium needs.
Radishes, on the other hand, are a good source of calcium and magnesium, both of which promote bone health.
#3
Antioxidant properties explored
Antioxidants are essential for protecting the body from oxidative stress caused by free radicals.
Beetroots are rich in betalains, which have antioxidant properties that may reduce inflammation and protect cells from damage.
Radishes also contain antioxidants, such as anthocyanins (in red varieties), that may help fight oxidative stress but in lesser amounts than betalains in beetroots.
Tip 1
Caloric value considerations
Caloric intake is an important factor when considering these vegetables for your diet plan.
Radishes have fewer calories than beetroots, with only about 18 calories per 100 grams compared to beetroots' roughly 43 calories per the same serving size.
This makes radishes an ideal choice for those looking to cut down on calories while still enjoying nutritious foods without compromising on flavor or texture.