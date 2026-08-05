Radish v/s beetroot: Comparing their nutrition

Radishes are a great source of vitamin C, which is essential for boosting immunity and skin health. A serving of radishes can give you about 30% of your daily vitamin C requirement.

Beetroots also contain vitamin C, but in lesser amounts than radishes. However, beetroots are rich in folate (vitamin B9), which is essential for cell division and DNA synthesis.

A serving of beetroot gives you around 20% of your daily folate requirement.