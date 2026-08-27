Radishes v/s turnips: Comparing their nutritional benefits

Radishes are a great source of vitamin C, giving you about 29% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams. This vitamin helps boost the immune system and promotes skin health.

Turnips also offer vitamin C but in lesser amounts (about 21% per 100 grams).

However, turnips are a good source of folate, providing about 12% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams, which is important for cell division and DNA synthesis.