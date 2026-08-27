Radishes v/s turnips: Comparing their nutritional benefits
What's the story
Radishes and turnips are two root vegetables commonly found in our kitchens. Both are known for their unique flavors and nutritional benefits. While radishes are usually known for their peppery taste, turnips have a more subtle sweetness. Knowing their nutritional profiles can help you make informed dietary choices. Here's a look at the nutrition of these vegetables, comparing their vitamins, minerals, and health benefits.
#1
Vitamin content comparison
Radishes are a great source of vitamin C, giving you about 29% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams. This vitamin helps boost the immune system and promotes skin health.
Turnips also offer vitamin C but in lesser amounts (about 21% per 100 grams).
However, turnips are a good source of folate, providing about 12% of the daily recommended intake per 100 grams, which is important for cell division and DNA synthesis.
#2
Mineral richness in radishes and turnips
Both radishes and turnips provide essential minerals, such as potassium and calcium.
Potassium is important for heart health and muscle function; radishes provide about 227 mg per 100 grams, while turnips give approximately 191 mg per 100 grams.
Calcium is important for bone health; radishes provide about 30 mg per 100 grams, while turnips provide around 30 mg, too.
#3
Caloric content analysis
When it comes to caloric content, both vegetables are low-calorie options for anyone looking to maintain or lose weight.
Radishes have about 16 calories per 100 grams, while turnips have slightly more at about 28 calories per 100 grams.
Their low-calorie nature makes them an ideal addition to any diet, without adding to the caloric intake.
#4
Fiber content for digestive health
Fiber is essential for digestive health, and both radishes and turnips provide fiber in different amounts.
Radishes provide about 1.6 grams of fiber per 100 grams, which helps with digestion and keeps you full.
Turnips provide about 2.2 grams of fiber per the same serving size, which helps with regular bowel movements and may help with weight management by keeping you full longer.