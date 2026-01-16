Raisins v/s dates: Which has more iron?

Raisins and dates are two of the most popular dried fruits, both of which are known for their nutritional benefits. One of the most common questions is which of the two has more iron content. Iron is an important mineral that helps in transporting oxygen in the blood and keeping the immune system healthy. Knowing the iron content in raisins and dates can help you make better dietary choices.

#1 Iron content in raisins Raisins are dried grapes, and they are packed with nutrients, including iron. A 100-gram serving of raisins has about 1.6 milligrams of iron. This makes them a good option for anyone looking to increase their iron intake through natural sources. Raisins also have other nutrients such as potassium and antioxidants, which promote overall health.

#2 Iron content in dates Dates, which are also dried fruits, are rich in several minerals, including iron. A 100-gram serving of dates has about 0.9 milligrams of iron. While this is slightly less than what raisins offer, dates are still a good source of this important mineral. They also provide dietary fiber and natural sugars that give you energy.

Advertisement

#3 Nutritional benefits beyond iron Apart from their iron content, both raisins and dates provide other nutritional benefits. Raisins are high in fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps your heart healthy. They also have antioxidants that protect your cells from damage. Dates are packed with natural sugars that give you a quick energy boost and are also rich in other essential minerals such as potassium and magnesium.

Advertisement