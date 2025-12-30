How to use raw banana flour in cooking

Raw banana flour is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of vegetarian recipes. Made from green bananas, this gluten-free flour is rich in fiber and nutrients. It makes an excellent substitute for regular flour in many dishes. Here are five vegetarian recipes that use raw banana flour, giving you delicious and healthy meal options.

Dish 1 Banana flour pancakes Banana flour pancakes are a quick and easy breakfast option. Mix one cup of raw banana flour with half a cup of milk or plant-based milk, one tablespoon of sugar, and a pinch of salt to make the batter. Cook on a skillet until golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are not just filling but also give you the goodness of bananas without any strong flavor.

Dish 2 Gluten-free banana bread For those who love banana bread but want to keep it gluten-free, raw banana flour is the perfect choice. Mash two ripe bananas and mix them with one cup of raw banana flour, half a cup of sugar, half a cup of oil, and one teaspoon of baking soda. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Dish 3 Banana flour flatbreads Banana flour flatbreads make for an ideal accompaniment to curries or stews. Simply combine one cup of raw banana flour with water to form a dough-like consistency. Roll out small portions into thin circles and cook them on a hot griddle until they puff up slightly. These flatbreads offer a subtle taste that goes well with various dishes.

Dish 4 Healthy banana flour muffins For healthy snacks or breakfast options, you can try making muffins with raw banana flour. Mix one cup of this flour with two mashed bananas, half a cup each of honey and yogurt, and one teaspoon each of baking powder and vanilla extract. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes or until golden brown.