These dishes featuring raw mango-roasted cumin are so awesome!

Raw mango and roasted cumin are two ingredients that can elevate the taste of any dish. The tanginess of raw mango and the earthy flavor of roasted cumin create a delicious combination that can be used in various recipes. Here are five ways to combine these ingredients for a refreshing twist on traditional dishes.

Dish 1 Raw mango salad with roasted cumin A refreshing salad can be prepared by mixing diced raw mango with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions. Toss in some roasted cumin powder for an added depth of flavor. This salad is perfect as a side dish or a light snack on its own. The tangy raw mango balances the spices, making it an ideal accompaniment to any meal.

Dish 2 Spicy raw mango chutney To make a spicy chutney, blend raw mangoes with green chilies, ginger, and roasted cumin seeds. This chutney goes well with snacks like samosas or pakoras, and can also be used as a spread on sandwiches. The combination of tangy and spicy flavors makes it an exciting addition to your culinary repertoire.

Dish 3 Raw mango rice with roasted cumin Cooked rice can be transformed into a flavorful dish by adding grated raw mango and roasted cumin powder. Saute mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts in oil before adding them to the rice along with the raw mango. This dish is not only delicious but also quick to prepare, making it perfect for busy weeknights.

Dish 4 Tangy raw mango raita For a cooling raita, mix yogurt with grated raw mango and roasted cumin powder. Add salt and sugar to taste for balance. This raita serves as an excellent accompaniment to spicy meals, or can be enjoyed on its own as a refreshing snack during hot weather.