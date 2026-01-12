These dishes featuring raw mango-roasted cumin are so awesome!
What's the story
Raw mango and roasted cumin are two ingredients that can elevate the taste of any dish. The tanginess of raw mango and the earthy flavor of roasted cumin create a delicious combination that can be used in various recipes. Here are five ways to combine these ingredients for a refreshing twist on traditional dishes.
Dish 1
Raw mango salad with roasted cumin
A refreshing salad can be prepared by mixing diced raw mango with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions. Toss in some roasted cumin powder for an added depth of flavor. This salad is perfect as a side dish or a light snack on its own. The tangy raw mango balances the spices, making it an ideal accompaniment to any meal.
Dish 2
Spicy raw mango chutney
To make a spicy chutney, blend raw mangoes with green chilies, ginger, and roasted cumin seeds. This chutney goes well with snacks like samosas or pakoras, and can also be used as a spread on sandwiches. The combination of tangy and spicy flavors makes it an exciting addition to your culinary repertoire.
Dish 3
Raw mango rice with roasted cumin
Cooked rice can be transformed into a flavorful dish by adding grated raw mango and roasted cumin powder. Saute mustard seeds, curry leaves, and peanuts in oil before adding them to the rice along with the raw mango. This dish is not only delicious but also quick to prepare, making it perfect for busy weeknights.
Dish 4
Tangy raw mango raita
For a cooling raita, mix yogurt with grated raw mango and roasted cumin powder. Add salt and sugar to taste for balance. This raita serves as an excellent accompaniment to spicy meals, or can be enjoyed on its own as a refreshing snack during hot weather.
Dish 5
Roasted cumin-spiced raw mango juice
Blend peeled raw mangoes with water and strain the juice into a glass. Add roasted cumin powder for a unique twist. This drink is not only refreshing but also offers a delightful combination of tangy and earthy flavors, perfect for those looking for something different from regular fruit juices.