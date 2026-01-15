Want some creative inspiration? Read these books

Indian chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna has always been a source of inspiration for many, especially with his love for storytelling and creativity. He recently shared a list of five books that can help you unleash your creativity. These books are not just about cooking or food, but about exploring new ideas and perspectives that can spark your imagination. Here's what he recommends.

Drive 1 'The Artist's Way' by Julia Cameron The Artist's Way is a classic book that focuses on unlocking creativity through self-discovery and exploration. Julia Cameron provides practical exercises and insights to help individuals overcome creative blocks. The book emphasizes the importance of nurturing one's inner artist and encourages readers to engage in activities that foster imagination and innovation.

Drive 2 'Big Magic' by Elizabeth Gilbert Elizabeth Gilbert's Big Magic delves into the mysteries of creativity and how to live a more creative life. Through personal anecdotes and insightful advice, Gilbert inspires readers to embrace curiosity, tackle fear, and pursue their passions without hesitation. The book is a guide for anyone looking to understand the nature of creativity better.

Drive 3 'Steal Like An Artist' by Austin Kleon Austin Kleon's Steal Like an Artist offers practical advice on how to draw inspiration from others while developing your own unique style. The book encourages readers to see value in the work of others, and use it as a springboard for their own creative endeavors. With its straightforward tips, this book is perfect for budding artists.

Drive 4 'Creative Confidence' by Tom Kelley and David Kelley Creative Confidence focuses on unlocking the creative potential within all of us. Tom Kelley and David Kelley share stories from their experiences at IDEO, a design firm known for its innovative solutions. The authors provide actionable strategies to build self-confidence in one's ability to think creatively, making it easier to tackle challenges with fresh ideas.