Confused about life? These books might help gain clarity

Ayushmann Khurrana , a versatile actor and avid reader, has often spoken about the books that have inspired him. His reading list gives a glimpse into the mind of an artist who loves to explore various genres and themes. From fiction to self-help, these books have shaped his worldview and creative approach. Here are five books recommended by Ayushmann Khurrana that offer valuable insights into personal growth and storytelling.

#1 'The Alchemist' by Paulo Coelho Ayushmann Khurrana has often spoken about how Paulo Coelho's The Alchemist has inspired him to follow his dreams. The book tells the story of Santiago, a shepherd boy who travels to find a treasure but ends up discovering his own personal legend. Its themes of destiny and self-discovery resonate with anyone who dares to follow their passion against all odds.

#2 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee To Kill a Mockingbird is another favorite of Ayushmann Khurrana. The novel deals with themes of justice, morality, and empathy through the eyes of young Scout Finch in the racially charged American South. It encourages readers to stand up for what is right, no matter the societal pressures, which is something that resonates with Ayushmann's own values.

#3 'The Power of Now' by Eckhart Tolle The Power of Now offers insights into mindfulness and living in the present moment. Ayushmann Khurrana has often praised this book for its practical guidance on how to attain inner peace by letting go of past regrets and future anxieties. It is a must-read for anyone looking to enhance their mental well-being.

#4 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' by Yuval Noah Harari Yuval Noah Harari's Sapiens provides an engaging overview of human history from the Stone Age to the present day. Ayushmann Khurrana admires this book for its ability to make complex historical events accessible. It uses storytelling techniques that keep readers engaged throughout its pages.