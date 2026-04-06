Want to be a good writer? Read these books

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, has recommended some books that can help you understand the nuances of writing. These books cover various aspects of storytelling, character development, and the art of crafting engaging narratives. They are great for both aspiring writers and those looking to refine their skills. Here are five books recommended by Rowling that can help you on your writing journey.

Tip 1 'On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft' by Stephen King Stephen King's On Writing is a mix of memoir and masterclass on the craft of writing. The book gives a peek into King's life as well as practical advice on how to write well. He emphasizes the importance of reading and writing regularly, and offers insights into character development and plot structuring. This book is a must-read for anyone wanting to learn from one of the best storytellers.

Tip 2 'Bird by Bird' by Anne Lamott Anne Lamott's Bird by Bird is a candid take on the writing process, laced with humor and honesty. The title comes from a family anecdote where her father told her brother to tackle his school project on birds, bird by bird. Lamott stresses breaking down big tasks into manageable parts, whether it's writing or life. Her advice resonates with both novice and seasoned writers.

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Tip 3 'The Elements of Style' by William Strunk Jr, EB White The Elements of Style is a classic guidebook that lays down essential rules for clear and concise writing. Written by William Strunk Jr and EB White, it covers grammar, punctuation, and style tips that every writer should know. The book emphasizes simplicity in expression, without sacrificing richness in content, an invaluable resource for polishing one's prose.

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Tip 4 'Writing Down the Bones' by Natalie Goldberg Natalie Goldberg's Writing Down the Bones focuses on freeing creativity through writing practice. She combines Zen principles with practical exercises to help writers develop their voice without self-censorship, or fear of judgment from others or themselves. This approach encourages spontaneity while honing skills over time—a great read if you're looking to unleash your inner writer.