Read these books recommended by Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna , a celebrated author and former actress, has a knack for picking books that make you laugh and think. Her recommendations are a mix of humor, wisdom, and storytelling. If you want to explore her top picks, here are five books that promise an engaging read with a dose of wit and insight.

#1 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' by Douglas Adams Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy is a sci-fi comedy classic. It follows Arthur Dent as he travels through space after Earth is destroyed. The book is known for its quirky humor and satirical take on life. Twinkle Khanna loves this book for its clever writing and ability to make readers laugh while pondering deep questions about existence.

#2 'Bridget Jones's Diary' by Helen Fielding Helen Fielding's Bridget Jones's Diary is a hilarious account of a single woman's life as she navigates love, career, and self-improvement. The book is written in the form of a diary and gives an honest yet humorous take on modern-day challenges. Twinkle Khanna recommends this book for its relatable protagonist and witty narrative that keeps readers entertained throughout.

#3 'Pride and Prejudice' by Jane Austen Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen is yet another timeless classic that combines romance with sharp social commentary. The story revolves around Elizabeth Bennet as she deals with societal expectations and her own prejudices against Mr. Darcy. Twinkle Khanna admires this novel for its clever dialogue, memorable characters, and the way it tackles themes of love, pride, and personal growth.

#4 'The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole' series by Sue Townsend Sue Townsend's The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole series chronicles the life of an awkward teenager through his diary entries. The series offers a humorous look at adolescence, family life, and societal issues from the perspective of the endearing Adrian Mole. Twinkle Khanna loves these books for their comedic brilliance and ability to capture the essence of growing up with all its ups and downs.