Love red bell pepper + thyme? Try these snack ideas

Red bell peppers and thyme make a delicious pair, which can be used in various snacks. The sweetness of red bell peppers and the earthy aroma of thyme make for a delightful flavor combination. Here are five creative snack ideas that use this duo, giving you tasty options to try at home. Each snack highlights the unique qualities of red bell peppers and thyme, making them a must-try for flavor enthusiasts.

Dish 1 Roasted red bell pepper strips with thyme Roasting red bell pepper strips brings out their natural sweetness, while adding thyme enhances their flavor profile. Simply slice the peppers into strips, toss them with olive oil, salt, and fresh thyme leaves, and roast in the oven until tender. This snack can be enjoyed warm or at room temperature, making it a versatile option for gatherings or as a simple appetizer.

Dish 2 Red bell pepper and thyme hummus For a twist on traditional hummus, blend roasted red bell peppers with chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and fresh thyme. The result is a creamy dip that pairs well with pita bread or vegetable sticks. The addition of red bell pepper not only adds color but also boosts the nutritional value of this classic snack.

Dish 3 Stuffed red bell peppers with thyme rice Stuffed red bell peppers make for an attractive and delicious snack option. Cook rice with vegetable broth and mix in chopped fresh thyme before stuffing into halved red bell peppers. Bake until the peppers are tender but still hold their shape. This dish is perfect as a side or light meal on its own.

Dish 4 Red bell pepper thyme flatbread bites Flatbread topped with thinly sliced red bell peppers and sprigs of fresh thyme makes for an easy-to-make snack that's ideal for entertaining. Brush flatbread slices lightly with olive oil before adding toppings, then bake until crispy around the edges but soft inside. These bites offer both texture contrast and flavorful depth from the herbs used in preparation.