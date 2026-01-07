Lose remote control often? These hacks are for you

In today's digital age, remote controls have become an integral part of our daily lives. However, managing them can be a daunting task, especially with multiple devices in the house. Here are five clever hacks to keep your remote controls organized and easily accessible. These practical solutions will help you declutter your space and ensure that you never lose track of your remotes again.

Tip 1 Use a universal remote A universal remote can replace multiple device remotes, reducing clutter. By programming it to control your TV, sound system, and other devices, you simplify your setup. Most universal remotes come with easy setup instructions and support for a wide range of devices. This way, you only have to keep one remote handy, minimizing the chances of misplacing them.

Tip 2 Create a designated storage spot Designate a specific spot in your living room or entertainment area for storing remotes when not in use. This could be a small basket, tray, or drawer specifically for remotes. By always returning the remote to its designated spot after use, you develop a habit that helps keep things organized and easy to find when needed.

Tip 3 Use adhesive hooks or Velcro strips Adhesive hooks or Velcro strips can be affixed to furniture or walls near your entertainment center. Attach one side of the strip/hook to the remote and the other to the surface. This way, you can keep remotes within reach but out of the way when not in use. It's an easy way to keep them from getting lost or mixed up with other items.

Tip 4 Label your remotes Labeling each remote according to its function or the device it controls can help you identify them quickly when looking for one. Use simple labels like "TV," "Sound System," or "Streaming Device" on each remote. This way, you can avoid confusion and pick the right remote without wasting time searching through all of them.