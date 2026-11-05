Access your files remotely without relying on cloud services
What's the story
Accessing files remotely without cloud storage can be a necessity for many, especially those concerned with privacy and data security. Luckily, there are several ways to access files remotely without relying on cloud services. These methods can help you maintain control over your data while still allowing you to access it from different locations. Here are five practical ways to do just that.
Tip 1
Use remote desktop software
Remote desktop software lets you connect to your computer from another device, giving you access to all files and applications as if you were sitting right in front of it.
Programs like TeamViewer and AnyDesk are popular choices that offer secure connections, and easy-to-use interfaces.
This method is particularly useful for accessing work-related documents or personal files stored on your home computer.
Tip 2
Set up a VPN connection
A Virtual Private Network (VPN) encrypts your internet connection, giving you secure access to your home network from anywhere in the world.
By setting up a VPN, you can access shared folders and files on your home network without having to upload anything to the cloud.
This way, you can keep your data private while still being able to access it remotely.
Tip 3
Use File Transfer Protocols (FTP)
File Transfer Protocols (FTP) allow you to transfer files between computers over the internet or local networks.
By setting up an FTP server on your home computer, you can upload and download files remotely using an FTP client like *FileZilla*.
This method is ideal for those who frequently need to share large files or maintain backups without using cloud services.
Tip 4
Utilize peer-to-peer networks
Peer-to-peer (P2P) networks allow direct file sharing between computers without the need for centralized servers or cloud storage.
By using P2P software like *BitTorrent Sync*, you can sync folders across multiple devices securely and efficiently.
This way, you can access files stored on different devices without having to rely on third-party storage solutions.
Tip 5
Leverage NAS devices
Network-attached storage (NAS) devices provide centralized storage solutions that connect directly to your home network.
They allow multiple users to access from various locations through secure connections like SSH or WebDAV protocols.
NAS devices also come with features like automated backups and data redundancy, ensuring your files are safe and accessible remotely, without depending on cloud services.