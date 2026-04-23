Can you renew your learner's driving license? 

A learner's driving license is mandatory in India if one wants to learn to drive legally. Before applying for one, there are some rules to be followed. Firstly, applicants must be 18+ for four-wheelers and geared motorcycles and 16+ for scooters (under 50cc, without gears). And then, they must qualify for an online/offline test on traffic rules. Applying for a learner's driving license roughly costs ₹200 and allows supervised driving. But can you renew it? Let's find out.

Step 1 Obtaining the learner's driving license A learner's license (LL) can be obtained via Parivahan Sarathi or RTOs. One has to hit the Sarathi portal and fill out Form 2. They would then be required to upload documents proving their age (Aadhaar card, birth certificate, or passport) and address (Aadhaar, voter ID, or electricity/telephone bill). Payment of required fees completes the process.

Step 2 The learner's driving license test The next step is to appear for the learner's driving license test in the slot given to the applicant. The test covers road safety rules, traffic regulations, and signals. One needs to answer a minimum of 9 out of 15 questions correctly. Once one passes the test, the learner's driving license is issued.

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Step 3 Renewal of learner's driving license A learner's driving license cannot be renewed. It is valid for six months, but if it expires, one can apply for a new one via the Parivahan Sewa portal or go to an RTO with the old learner license, application form, proof of age and address, and photographs. However, if one is within 30 days of expiry, they may be able to use the "Expired Learner License Issue Again" service on the Parivahan website to apply for a new one.

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Step 4 Post-license rules Upon receiving their driving license, learners should familiarize themselves with post-license rules to drive safely. One should know the traffic rules, speed limits, right-of-way rules, and signals and signs commonly used on roads. Displaying an "L" sign on the vehicle's front and rear sides is necessary. Also, practicing driving for at least 30 days while accompanied by a licensed driver is essential.