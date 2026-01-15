Don't dump those old greeting cards: Ways to repurpose

Old greeting cards often end up in the trash after their first read. However, these cards can be repurposed into something useful and creative. Instead of throwing them away, you can transform them into practical items that serve a purpose in your daily life. Here are five ways to repurpose old greeting cards, giving them a new lease on life while reducing waste.

Tip 1 Create unique bookmarks Transforming old greeting cards into bookmarks is a simple yet effective way to repurpose them. Just cut the card into strips of your desired length and width, and voila! You have colorful bookmarks that are both functional and decorative. This way, you can keep your place in books without spending a dime on new bookmarks.

Tip 2 Design personalized gift tags Old greeting cards can be turned into personalized gift tags for special occasions. Simply cut out small rectangles or shapes from the card, punch a hole at one end, and attach a string or ribbon. These custom tags add a personal touch to gifts, making them more thoughtful and unique.

Advertisement

Tip 3 Craft decorative coasters With some laminate or adhesive backing, old greeting cards can be turned into decorative coasters. Just cut the card to match the size of standard coasters, and seal it with laminate or adhesive film. These coasters not only protect surfaces but also add an artistic flair to your home.

Advertisement

Tip 4 Make note cards or stationery Old greeting cards can also be turned into note cards or stationery sets. Just cut the card into smaller pieces that are blank on one side for writing notes or messages. These can be used for thank-you notes or short messages, saving you the trouble of buying new stationery.