Retro-flipped ends? How to add volume to your hair 

Adding volume to medium-length hair can be a game-changer for your overall look. One of the most effective ways to do this is by styling your hair with retro flipped ends. This classic hairstyle not only adds volume but also gives a touch of elegance and sophistication. By focusing on the ends of your hair, you can achieve a fuller appearance without any drastic changes or additional products.

Tool selection Choosing the right tools Selecting the right tools is essential for achieving retro flipped ends. A medium-sized round brush works best for creating volume at the roots and shaping the ends. A good quality hairdryer with a concentrator nozzle helps direct airflow precisely where needed. For finishing touches, a flat iron can be used to refine flicks at the tips of your hair.

Styling tips Mastering the technique Start by washing your hair and applying a volumizing mousse or spray while it's damp. Blow-dry your hair upside down to add lift at the roots. Once dry, section your hair and use the round brush to curl sections away from your face, focusing on mid-lengths to ends. Finish each section with cool air from the dryer to set curls in place.

Layering effects Adding volume with layers Incorporating layers into your medium-length hair can significantly enhance volume when styled with retro flipped ends. Ask your stylist for long layers that start around chin level; this will create movement without sacrificing length. Layers allow flicks at the ends to bounce more freely, giving an illusion of thicker hair.