Revamp your furniture with modern metallic hardware

Updating furniture with modern metallic hardware can be an easy and cost-effective way to refresh your living space. Be it cabinets, drawers, or doors, replacing old handles and knobs with contemporary designs can make a world of difference. This not only improves the aesthetics but also the functionality of your furniture. Here are some practical tips to help you choose and install metallic hardware that complements your home's style.

Tip 1 Choosing the right hardware Selecting the right hardware is key to achieving a cohesive look. Consider materials like stainless steel, brass, or copper for durability and style. Each material offers a different finish—polished, brushed, or matte—that can either stand out or blend in with existing decor. Think about the size and shape of handles and knobs too; they should be proportionate to the furniture piece they adorn.

Tip 2 Installing handles and knobs Proper installation is key to ensuring that new hardware works well and looks good. Use a measuring tape to mark where the holes will be drilled, ensuring they are evenly spaced for symmetry. A drill with an appropriate bit size will make the task easier; most hardware comes with installation instructions detailing hole sizes required. Secure each piece tightly, but avoid over-tightening to prevent damage.

Tip 3 Mixing styles for uniqueness Mixing different styles of metallic hardware can add a unique character to your furniture pieces. Try pairing sleek modern handles with vintage knobs on different drawers and cabinets within the same room. However, ensure that there's some common element, like material or finish, that ties them together visually.