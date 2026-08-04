Give your old doormat a fresh look with these tips
What's the story
Reviving old doormats can be a cost-effective way to refresh your home's entryway. Rather than replacing them, consider these practical hacks to restore their appearance and functionality. With simple techniques, you can extend the life of your doormat while keeping it looking inviting. Here are some effective methods to breathe new life into worn-out mats, ensuring they continue to serve their purpose effectively.
Tip 1
Deep clean with natural solutions
To give your doormat a thorough clean, use natural solutions like baking soda and vinegar.
Sprinkle baking soda all over the mat and spray it with vinegar. Let it sit for a few minutes before scrubbing with a brush.
Rinse well with water and let it dry completely before placing it back at your doorstep.
This method removes dirt and odors without harsh chemicals.
Tip 2
Refresh fibers with a vacuum
For fiber-based doormats, vacuuming is key to keeping them clean.
Use the upholstery attachment on your vacuum cleaner to give the mat a thorough clean. This will remove loose dirt and debris trapped in the fibers.
Regular vacuuming prevents dirt from building up and keeps the mat looking fresh longer.
Tip 3
Repair frayed edges easily
If the edges of your doormat are fraying, you can fix them easily with fabric glue or a sewing kit.
Apply fabric glue along frayed edges and press them down firmly until they stick.
For a more permanent fix, sew the edges with needle and thread. This prevents further unraveling and extends the life of your mat.
Tip 4
Rotate mats for even wear
Rotating your doormat every few months ensures even wear on all sides.
By flipping or turning it around, you distribute foot traffic more evenly across its surface.
This simple practice can significantly prolong its lifespan by preventing certain areas from wearing out faster than others.