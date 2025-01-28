Reviving the retro beehives hairstyle
What's the story
The beehive hairstyle, a 1960s classic, is making a comeback with contemporary updates.
It adds a touch of sophistication and playfulness, perfect for any occasion.
Modern takes on this retro look focus on building height at the crown while maintaining sleekness around the face.
Here are five ways to get that classic beehive volume.
Prep work
Prepping your hair for maximum volume
Before you tackle the beehive, you need to prep your hair to make sure it has the grip and volume to hold the style.
Wash your hair with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner.
After drying, apply a lightweight mousse or volume spray from roots to ends.
Blow-dry your hair upside down for extra root lift. This will give you the perfect foundation to create your beehive.
Foundation
Creating the foundation of your beehive
The secret to a gravity-defying beehive is all in building a strong base.
Separate the crown section of your hair and backcomb it using a fine-tooth comb.
This creates volume at the roots, which is essential for height. Remember, the more you tease, the higher your beehive will be.
Gently smooth the top layer with a brush to conceal any frizz from backcombing, ensuring the volume underneath remains intact.
Secure it
Securing your beehive in place
Once you've achieved your desired height, gently pull back the teased section and secure it with bobby pins at the back of your head.
Make sure the pins are hidden beneath layers of hair for a seamless look.
For extra hold, lightly spray hairspray over and under this section before pinning.
Modernize it
Adding modern twists to your beehive
To modernize this retro hairstyle for contemporary wear, add current trends like loose waves or face-framing braids.
Curl soft waves into the loose sections around your beehive using a curling iron on low heat settings, or incorporate small braids along one side of your face for an asymmetrical look that beautifully contrasts the classic beehive.
Maintenance
Maintaining your beehive throughout the day
A properly constructed beehive should last all day with little maintenance.
For mid-day or evening events, carry a travel-sized hairspray and extra bobby pins for quick fixes.
Resist the urge to run your fingers through your hair to preserve the volume. If needed, gently pat down any stray hairs and use light spritzes of hairspray to keep everything in place.