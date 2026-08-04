5 architectural gems you must visit in Reykjavik
What's the story
Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, is home to some of the most stunning architectural marvels. The city is a beautiful blend of traditional and modern designs, which reflect its history and culture. From colorful houses to innovative structures, Reykjavik's skyline is unlike any other. Here are five must-visit architectural gems that define Reykjavik's unique character and charm.
#1
Hallgrimskirkja: A towering landmark
Hallgrimskirkja is perhaps Reykjavik's most iconic structure. Towering at 74.5 meters, it is the tallest building in Iceland.
Designed by architect Gudjon Samuelsson, the church's unique design is inspired by Iceland's basalt columns.
Visitors can climb to the top for a panoramic view of the city and surrounding landscapes.
The church also houses an impressive organ with 5,275 pipes.
#2
Harpa Concert Hall: A modern marvel
Harpa Concert Hall is a stunning example of contemporary architecture in Reykjavik.
Designed by Henning Larsen Architects in collaboration with Olafur Eliasson, its geometric glass facade reflects both the city and the sea.
The concert hall hosts various cultural events and performances throughout the year.
Visitors can take guided tours to learn about its design and construction.
#3
Sun Voyager: A symbolic sculpture
Sun Voyager is not just an architectural piece, but also a symbolic sculpture that represents exploration and hope.
Designed by Jon Gunnar Arnason, this steel vessel-like structure sits on the waterfront with stunning views of Mount Esja in the background.
It is a popular spot for tourists to capture breathtaking photographs, especially during sunrise or sunset.
#4
Perlan: A blend of nature and architecture
Perlan is a unique building that blends nature and architecture. Situated atop six water tanks, it offers stunning views from its observation deck.
The building also houses interactive exhibits about Icelandic nature within its "Wonders of Iceland" exhibition center.
Its glass dome is visible from various points across Reykjavik, making it an unmissable landmark.
#5
National Museum of Iceland: A cultural treasure
The National Museum of Iceland is an architectural gem that also preserves the country's cultural heritage.
The museum's exhibitions give a glimpse into Iceland's history through artifacts from different eras.
Its modern design, paired with traditional elements, makes it a must-visit for anyone wanting to know more about Icelandic culture.