5 architectural gems you must visit in Reykjavik

Hallgrimskirkja is perhaps Reykjavik's most iconic structure. Towering at 74.5 meters, it is the tallest building in Iceland.

Designed by architect Gudjon Samuelsson, the church's unique design is inspired by Iceland's basalt columns.

Visitors can climb to the top for a panoramic view of the city and surrounding landscapes.

The church also houses an impressive organ with 5,275 pipes.