Ribbed sweaters + flared trousers: 5 styling tips

Ribbed sweaters and flared trousers make for a classic combination that can be styled in a number of ways. The texture of the ribbed knit goes well with the flow of flared trousers, making for an effortless yet chic look. Be it for a casual outing or a more formal occasion, this combination has you covered. Here are five styling ideas to make the most of this timeless pairing.

Tip 1 Casual weekend look For a laid-back weekend look, pair a neutral-colored ribbed sweater with denim flared trousers. This combination is perfect for running errands or meeting friends for coffee. Opt for sneakers or ankle boots to keep it comfortable yet stylish. Accessorize with minimal jewelry and a crossbody bag to complete the look without overwhelming it.

Tip 2 Office-ready ensemble To take this combination to work, opt for a fitted ribbed sweater in muted tones like navy or gray with high-waisted flared trousers. This look is professional yet fashionable, perfect for office settings. Pair it with loafers or low heels and stick to simple accessories like stud earrings and a structured handbag.

Tip 3 Evening out outfit For an evening out, go for a bold-colored ribbed sweater with black flared trousers. This combination is perfect for dinner dates or evening events where you want to make an impression. Go for heeled boots or pumps to add some height and glamorize the outfit with statement jewelry pieces like chunky necklaces or bold earrings.

Tip 4 Weekend brunch style A lightweight ribbed sweater in pastel shades makes for an ideal pick for weekend brunches when paired with light-colored flared trousers. This look is breezy and chic, perfect for casual dining settings. Complete the outfit with wedge sandals and a tote bag, keeping the accessories subtle yet effective.