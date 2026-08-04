Why your next comfort meal should be rice congee
What's the story
Rice congee, also known as rice porridge, is a staple comfort food during the monsoon season. This simple, yet nourishing dish is prepared by simmering rice in water or broth until it reaches a creamy consistency. Its warmth and mild flavor make it an ideal choice for those rainy days when you crave something soothing and satisfying. Here's how you can enjoy this timeless dish to its fullest.
Rice selection
Choosing the right rice
Selecting the right type of rice is key to making perfect congee.
Short-grain or medium-grain rice is usually preferred, as they release more starch and create a creamier texture. Jasmine or sushi rice can also be great options.
Make sure to rinse the rice well before cooking to get rid of excess starch, which makes the congee gummy instead of smooth.
Cooking method
Cooking techniques for perfect texture
The secret to perfect congee lies in slow cooking.
Start by adding six to eight cups of water or broth for every cup of rinsed rice.
Bring it to a boil, then reduce heat and let it simmer gently, stirring occasionally to stop it from sticking.
Cook for about 30 minutes, or until the desired consistency is achieved; longer cooking time will yield a thicker porridge.
Flavor additions
Enhancing flavor with ingredients
While plain congee is comforting on its own, adding ingredients can elevate its flavor profile significantly.
Common additions include ginger, garlic, scallions, soy sauce, sesame oil, and vegetables like spinach or mushrooms.
For those who prefer a bit more spice, chili oil can be drizzled on top before serving.
Serving tips
Serving suggestions for congee
Congee can be enjoyed as a breakfast item or any meal of the day.
Serve it hot with toppings like chopped nuts, fresh herbs, sliced fruits, and pickled vegetables for added texture and taste contrast.
It pairs well with side dishes like steamed dumplings, giving you a wholesome meal experience during the monsoon months.