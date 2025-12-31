5 rice varieties every vegetarian should try

Rice is a staple in most vegetarian diets, serving as a versatile base for many meals. With so many varieties available, it can be difficult to choose the right one. Each type of rice has its own unique flavor and texture, making it more suitable for certain dishes. Here are five must-try rice varieties that vegetarians can add to their meals to make them tastier and more nutritious.

Basmati Basmati rice: Aromatic and long-grained Known for its long grains and aromatic fragrance, basmati rice is a favorite in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisine. It cooks up fluffy and doesn't stick together, making it perfect for pilafs or biryanis. The subtle nutty flavor of basmati goes well with spices, making it an ideal choice for vegetarian curries or stir-fries.

Jasmine Jasmine rice: Fragrant and slightly sticky Jasmine rice is famous for its delicate floral aroma and slightly sticky texture when cooked. This Thai variety is commonly used in Southeast Asian dishes. Its fragrance enhances the flavor of vegetables and herbs. It makes an excellent choice for Thai curries or vegetable stir-fries.

Arborio Arborio rice: Creamy texture for risottos Arborio rice is a short-grain Italian variety famous for its creamy texture when cooked. It is mostly used in risottos, where it absorbs flavors beautifully while releasing starches that make the dish creamy. Arborio is perfect for vegetarians looking to whip up rich, comforting meals with mushrooms or seasonal vegetables.

Brown rice Brown rice: Nutty flavor with health benefits Brown rice is a whole grain that retains its bran layer, giving it a nutty flavor and chewy texture. It is more nutritious than white rice as it has more fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Brown rice goes well with hearty vegetable stews or salads, making it a great option for health-conscious vegetarians.