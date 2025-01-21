5 creative pappardelle pasta recipes to try
What's the story
The wide, flat ribbons of pappardelle pasta make it a culinary canvas, ready to be transformed by your kitchen creativity.
Hailing from Italy, this hearty pasta is perfect for pairing with robust sauces and vibrant ingredients.
Read on for five deliciously inventive ways to put a fresh spin on classic pappardelle dishes.
Quick and easy
Elevate your weeknight dinners
One of the easiest and most delicious ways to prepare pappardelle is by simply tossing it in a light olive oil-based sauce.
Just add freshly grated Parmesan cheese, a handful of cherry tomatoes, and basil for a quick and easy weeknight meal that's ready in less than 20 minutes.
This recipe allows the pasta's texture to shine without overwhelming it with heavy flavors. Simple, fresh, and absolutely delicious!
Veggie-packed
A vegetarian delight
For anyone looking to add more veggies to their plates, pappardelle is the perfect canvas.
Saute zucchini, bell peppers, and spinach in garlic until they're soft. Toss these with cooked pappardelle and finish with a sprinkle of goat cheese for extra creaminess.
Not only is this meal colorful and healthy, but it's also packed with deliciousness.
Mushroom magic
Embrace rustic flavors
Mushrooms and pappardelle are a classic combination for a reason.
Saute wild mushrooms and onions until they're golden brown and caramelized.
Deglaze the pan with a splash of vegetable broth for a simple yet rich sauce that clings perfectly to the ribbons of pasta.
Finish with fresh thyme leaves before serving for an earthy and rustic dish that's perfect for cooler evenings.
Decadent Alfredo
Indulge in creamy comfort
Make your pappardelle extra special by tossing it in homemade Alfredo sauce.
Simply melt butter in a pan, then whisk in cream and grated Parmesan until everything melds into a velvety sauce.
Stir your cooked pappardelle into this creamy dream for a comfort food upgrade that tastes decadent but doesn't keep you chained to the stove.
Fusion twist
Explore international flavors
Pappardelle can be a canvas for fusion dishes, uniting Italian tradition with global tastes.
Sample Thai-inspired peanut pappardelle. Toss cooked pasta in a blend of peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, honey, ginger, and chili flakes for heat.
Garnish with chopped peanuts, cilantro, and lime wedges. This fusion dish offers a pleasant surprise, effortlessly blending familiar flavors in a new way.