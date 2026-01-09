Where to go for ridge hiking in Africa

Africa 's lunar valleys provide some of the most unique ridge hiking experiences on the planet. These trails take you through surreal landscapes, resembling the moon's surface. Hikers can explore these otherworldly terrains, characterized by rocky formations and expansive views. Each trail offers its own challenges and rewards, making them perfect for adventure seekers looking for something different from the usual hiking routes.

#1 Explore Namibia's Namib Desert The Namib Desert in Namibia is one of the oldest deserts in the world and features some of the most stunning lunar-like landscapes. Hikers can explore vast sand dunes and rocky outcrops while enjoying panoramic views of the desert. The Skeleton Coast Trail is particularly famous, with its shipwrecks and unique geological formations. This trail is ideal for those who want to experience a blend of history and natural beauty.

#2 Discover Ethiopia's Simien Mountains Ethiopia's Simien Mountains are famous for their dramatic cliffs and deep valleys, resembling a lunar landscape. The Chenek to Ras Dashen route is one of the most popular trails here, offering breathtaking views of jagged peaks and endemic wildlife like the Gelada baboon. Hikers should be prepared for steep ascents but will be rewarded with stunning vistas at every turn.

#3 Trek Morocco's Anti-Atlas region Morocco's Anti-Atlas region offers a lesser-known but equally mesmerizing hiking experience. The Tafraoute area is renowned for its bizarre rock formations and vibrant colors, making it look like a painter's palette. The Ait Mansour Gorge trail leads you through narrow canyons with towering granite walls, ideal for those seeking solitude in nature.

#4 Navigate South Africa's Cederberg Mountains The Cederberg Mountains in South Africa provide rugged terrain with ancient rock art sites to explore along the way. The Wolfberg Arch hike is famous for its natural sandstone arch, offering stunning views over the surrounding landscape. This region is perfect for hikers looking for cultural experiences along with breathtaking scenery.