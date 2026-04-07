Where to try riverboarding in Africa

Riverboarding the Zambezi River is an exhilarating adventure that gives you a unique perspective of one of Africa 's most iconic waterways. This activity combines elements of surfing and white-water rafting, allowing you to navigate the river's rapids on a bodyboard. With its challenging currents and stunning scenery, riverboarding offers thrill-seekers an unforgettable experience. Here is what you need to know about this exciting journey.

Gear essentials Essential gear for riverboarding For riverboarding, having the right gear is imperative. A sturdy bodyboard with a leash is a must to stay attached while navigating rapids. A wetsuit protects against cold water and potential scrapes from rocks. Helmets and life jackets are essential for safety, providing protection against impacts and ensuring buoyancy in case of falls.

Rapids Insight Understanding Zambezi's rapids The Zambezi River is famous for its fierce rapids, which vary in difficulty from grade three to five. These rapids are not only a test of skill but also a thrill for those looking for an adrenaline rush. Knowing the nature of each rapid can help you plan your route better and improve your chances of a safe ride.

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Safety measures Safety tips for riverboarding Safety should always be the top priority when riverboarding. Always listen to guides who know the river well and can give you advice on the safest routes. Always check your gear before heading out, and make sure everything is in good condition. Be aware of weather conditions, as they can change the river's flow quickly.

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