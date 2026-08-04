Meet carob, a staple in African cuisine
What's the story
Roasted carob has been a staple in many African cuisines for centuries. Its natural sweetness and unique flavor make it a versatile ingredient in both sweet and savory dishes. From West Africa to North Africa, roasted carob is used in various traditional recipes that highlight its culinary potential. Here are five traditional African recipes featuring this delightful ingredient, showcasing the diverse ways it can be enjoyed across the continent.
Dish 1
Carob-infused millet porridge
Millet porridge is a staple breakfast dish in many African countries.
By adding roasted carob powder to the mix, you can make a nutritious and flavorful start to the day.
The natural sweetness of carob reduces the need for added sugars, making it a healthier option.
Simply cook millet with water or milk, and stir in roasted carob powder until well combined.
Dish 2
Sweet carob couscous salad
Couscous salad with roasted carob makes for a refreshing side dish or light meal.
The earthy notes of couscous go well with the sweet undertones of carob, making for a delicious combination.
Add chopped vegetables like cucumbers and tomatoes, and a dressing of olive oil and lemon juice for an extra zing.
Dish 3
Carob-spiced vegetable stew
Vegetable stew with roasted carob is a comforting dish that warms you from the inside out.
The rich flavors of root vegetables, like carrots and potatoes, are elevated by the addition of spices, like cumin and coriander, along with the subtle sweetness from the roasted carobs.
This stew is perfect for those looking for hearty meals with a hint of sweetness.
Dish 4
Traditional carob cookies
Traditional cookies made with roasted carobs make for an irresistible snack option across Africa.
These cookies are made by mixing flour, baking soda, butter, sugar, vanilla extract, and ground roasted carobs into dough balls, which are then baked till golden brown.
They make for a delightful treat, perfect for any occasion.
Dish 5
Refreshing carob tea brew
Carob tea is a refreshing drink, perfect for hot weather or when you want something warm without caffeine.
To prepare it, steep roasted carob pods in hot water for a few minutes, before straining them into cups.
You can also add honey or mint leaves, if you like.
This brew is soothing and naturally sweet, making it a favorite among tea lovers.