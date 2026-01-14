Fan of chickpea? These street breakfast dishes are a must-try

Roasted chickpeas are a staple in many Indian street breakfasts, providing a healthy and filling start to the day. They are easy to prepare and are loaded with protein and fiber. This makes them an ideal choice for anyone looking for a healthy meal. From the spicy ones to the tangy ones, roasted chickpeas can be enjoyed in many different ways across the country.

Dish 1 Spicy roasted chickpeas delight Spicy roasted chickpeas are a favorite among street food lovers. The chickpeas are roasted until crispy and then tossed with a mix of spices like cumin, coriander, and chili powder. This gives them a fiery kick that goes well with their nutty flavor. Often served with chopped onions and lemon wedges, this dish is both refreshing and satisfying.

Dish 2 Tangy chickpea chaat Chickpea chaat is another popular street breakfast option that combines roasted chickpeas with tangy tamarind sauce and yogurt. This dish is a perfect balance of flavors, with the spiciness of the chickpeas being mellowed by the sweetness of the tamarind and creaminess of the yogurt. Topped with sev or papri for that extra crunch, it's a delightful way to start your day.

Dish 3 Nutty roasted chickpeas with herbs For those who prefer milder flavors, nutty roasted chickpeas seasoned with herbs like mint or coriander are an excellent choice. The herbs add an aromatic touch without overpowering the natural taste of the chickpeas. These can be enjoyed on their own or as part of a larger breakfast spread along with other vegetarian options.

