Roasted sweet potato and thyme: How to use this combo

Roasted sweet potatoes and fresh thyme make for a delicious combination that can elevate any meal. The natural sweetness of the potatoes goes well with the earthy aroma of thyme, making it a versatile side dish or main course component. Here's how you can use this combo in your kitchen, with some insights on preparation, flavor pairing, and cooking techniques.

Tip 1 Choosing the right sweet potatoes Selecting the right sweet potatoes is key to getting the best flavor and texture. Go for firm, smooth-skinned sweet potatoes with no blemishes or soft spots. The size of the potato doesn't matter much, but medium-sized ones are usually easier to handle. You can also choose between orange-fleshed or purple-fleshed varieties depending on your taste preference.

Tip 2 Preparing sweet potatoes for roasting Proper preparation is key to roasting sweet potatoes perfectly. Wash them thoroughly under running water to remove dirt and debris. Peel if desired, then cut into evenly sized chunks or wedges for uniform cooking. Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper before adding fresh thyme leaves for an even distribution of flavors.

Tip 3 Enhancing flavor with fresh thyme Fresh thyme adds an aromatic depth that complements the sweetness of roasted potatoes. Use whole sprigs or strip leaves from stems and sprinkle them directly onto the potatoes before roasting. For an extra burst of flavor, add more thyme halfway through cooking time by tossing again with additional herbs.

Tip 4 Cooking techniques for perfect roast Roasting at high temperature ensures crispy edges while keeping interiors tender. Preheat your oven to about 200 degrees Celsius (about 400 degrees Fahrenheit). Spread prepared sweet potato pieces in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper to prevent sticking. Roast for about 25-30 minutes, turning once halfway through, until golden brown.