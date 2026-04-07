Fish River Canyon: An iconic spot for rock climbing

Namibia 's Fish River Canyon is a breathtaking place for rock climbing enthusiasts. Famous for its stunning landscapes and challenging terrains, the canyon offers an experience unlike any other. With its towering cliffs and vast expanses, it attracts climbers from across the globe. Here's all you need to know about rock climbing in this iconic African destination, from the best routes to safety tips.

#1 Best climbing routes in the canyon The Fish River Canyon has a number of routes for climbers of all levels. One of the most popular routes is along the canyon's western rim, which offers breathtaking views and moderate challenges. For more experienced climbers, the eastern side has tougher climbs with steep ascents and rocky surfaces. Each route provides a unique experience, testing both skill and endurance.

#2 Essential gear for climbers Proper gear is essential for a safe and enjoyable climb in Fish River Canyon. Climbers should carry sturdy climbing shoes with good grip, harnesses, helmets, ropes, and carabiners. Given the canyon's rugged terrain, gloves can also be useful to protect hands from sharp rocks. Additionally, climbers should carry plenty of water and sunscreen to protect themselves from the harsh sun.

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#3 Best time to visit for climbing The best time to visit Fish River Canyon for rock climbing is during the cooler months of May to September. During this time, temperatures are more bearable, making it easier to climb during the day without the risk of heat exhaustion. The weather conditions are also more stable during these months, reducing the chances of unexpected rain or storms.

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