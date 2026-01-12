These rock climbing spots in southern France are a must-do

Southern France is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich history, but it is also a climber's paradise. The region is home to some of the most challenging and beautiful rock climbing spots in the world. From limestone cliffs to rugged mountains, each destination offers a unique experience for climbers of all levels. Here are five must-visit rock climbing spots in southern France that promise adventure and breathtaking views.

#1 Verdon Gorge: A climber's paradise Verdon Gorge is one of Europe's most famous climbing destinations. The gorge features steep limestone walls that rise up to 700 meters, offering over 1,500 routes for climbers of all levels. The area is famous for its stunning turquoise waters and dramatic cliffs, making it a visual treat as much as a physical challenge. Climbers can enjoy multi-pitch routes and breathtaking views of the gorge below.

#2 Ceuse: A limestone wonderland Ceuse is famous for its incredible limestone cliffs and beautiful scenery. The area has over 300 routes on offer, ranging from moderate to extremely difficult. Ceuse is famous for its steep walls with pockets and overhangs, making it a favorite among advanced climbers looking for a challenge. The site also offers beautiful views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

#3 Fontainebleau: The bouldering mecca Fontainebleau is a bouldering mecca, famous for its sandstone boulders scattered across dense forests. The area has thousands of problems to choose from, ranging from easy to extremely difficult, catering to climbers of all levels. Fontainebleau's unique rock formations provide endless opportunities for experimentation and creativity in climbing techniques. Its proximity to Paris makes it easily accessible to both locals and tourists alike.

#4 Buoux: Historic limestone cliffs Buoux is famous for its historic limestone cliffs that have been a part of climbing history since the 1980s when it was featured in many climbing magazines around the world. The cliffs provide over 200 routes with varying difficulty levels, set against stunning natural beauty, surrounded by lush greenery, making it an ideal destination not just for seasoned climbers but also beginners looking forward to honing their skills amidst nature's splendor.