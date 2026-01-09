Root vegetables + herbs: 5 soup combos you'll love

Root vegetables and herbs make for a perfect combination to whip up the most delicious soups. The natural sweetness of root vegetables and the aromatic qualities of herbs can make any simple soup a delightful experience. Here are five such combinations that promise a burst of flavors in every spoonful. Each combination is unique, giving you a variety of tastes to explore in your kitchen.

Carrot-Thyme Carrot and thyme delight Carrots are sweet and earthy, which makes them the perfect base for soups. When paired with thyme, which has a subtle minty flavor, they create a comforting dish. This combination works well with vegetable broths or even simple water-based soups. The thyme enhances the natural sweetness of carrots, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a warm and inviting soup.

Sweet potato-rosemary Sweet potato and rosemary fusion Sweet potatoes add a creamy texture and natural sweetness to any soup. Pairing them with rosemary gives the dish an aromatic touch with its pine-like scent. Rosemary's strong flavor balances the sweetness of the sweet potatoes, creating a harmonious blend that's both satisfying and nutritious. This combination is especially good for fall or winter meals when you want something hearty yet flavorful.

Beet-dill Beetroot and dill harmony Beetroots are known for their vibrant color and earthy taste, which goes beautifully with dill's fresh, slightly tangy notes. Together, they make a visually stunning as well as deliciously unique soup option. The dill cuts through the richness of beetroots, giving you a balanced taste profile that goes well with crusty bread or simple crackers.

Parsnip-sage Parsnip and sage pairing Parsnips have a sweet, nutty flavor, which goes perfectly with the warm, slightly peppery notes of sage. This combination makes for an aromatic soup that is both comforting and complex in taste. The sage adds depth without overpowering the parsnip's natural flavors, making it a great choice for those who enjoy subtle yet distinct flavors in their meals.