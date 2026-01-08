Roselle v/s wood apple: Which is better for you?

Roselle and wood apple are two fruits known for their unique nutritional profiles. While both offer a range of health benefits, they differ significantly in their nutrient content. Roselle is often praised for its high vitamin C content, while wood apple is known for its fiber and mineral content. Here's a closer look at the nutritional differences between these two fruits.

#1 Vitamin C content in Roselle Roselle is famous for its high vitamin C content, which is essential for boosting the immune system and promoting healthy skin. A single serving of roselle can provide more than 100% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. This makes it an excellent option for those looking to increase their antioxidant intake naturally.

#2 Fiber and mineral content in wood apple Wood apple is also rich in dietary fiber, which promotes digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check. A serving can provide up to 20% of the daily recommended fiber intake. Additionally, wood apple is a good source of minerals such as calcium and phosphorus, which are essential for maintaining bone health.

#3 Antioxidant properties of Roselle Apart from vitamin C, roselle also has other antioxidants such as anthocyanins that help fight oxidative stress in the body. These compounds may help reduce inflammation and lower the risk of chronic diseases over time. Adding roselle to your diet can be a great way to boost your overall antioxidant intake.