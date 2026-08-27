Running or Pilates: Which is better for your core?
What's the story
Running and Pilates are two popular exercises that promise to improve core strength. While running is a high-intensity cardio workout, Pilates focuses on controlled movements and breathing. Both can improve your core, but in different ways. Knowing how each exercise works can help you choose the one that suits your fitness goals. Here is how running and Pilates can improve your core strength.
#1
Running's impact on core strength
Running is a great way to build core strength, as it engages the muscles in your abdomen and lower back to maintain posture and balance.
The repetitive motion of running activates these muscles, helping them get stronger over time.
Adding intervals or hill sprints can further challenge the core by requiring more stabilization and control.
Running also promotes overall body fitness, which indirectly supports core development.
#2
Pilates focuses on controlled movements
Pilates emphasizes controlled movements and precise breathing techniques, which are essential for building core strength.
The exercises are designed to target the deep abdominal muscles, including the transverse abdominis, which are essential for a strong core.
By focusing on form and alignment, Pilates helps improve muscle endurance and flexibility.
This method is especially helpful for those looking for low-impact workouts that still challenge their core.
#3
Combining both for optimal results
Combining running with Pilates can give you the best of both worlds in terms of core strengthening.
While running improves cardiovascular health and engages multiple muscle groups, Pilates offers focused work on core stability and flexibility.
A balanced routine that includes both can improve overall fitness levels, while ensuring a well-rounded approach to building a strong core.
#4
Consider individual fitness goals
When deciding between running or Pilates for core strengthening, consider your individual fitness goals.
If you are looking for weight loss or improved cardiovascular health, running might be more suitable due to its high-calorie burn potential.
On the other hand, if you want to enhance flexibility, along with building a strong foundation in your midsection area without high-impact activities, Pilates would be ideal.