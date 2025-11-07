Add a touch of luxury with these saffron desserts

Saffron, the most expensive spice in the world, is known for its distinct flavor and color. It is widely used in desserts to give them a royal touch. Here are five delightful dessert recipes that use saffron to give you a taste of luxury at home. These recipes are easy to follow and will surely impress your guests with their rich flavors and beautiful colors.

Rice pudding Saffron rice pudding delight Saffron rice pudding is a creamy dessert that combines the richness of milk with the delicate aroma of saffron. To make this dish, cook rice in milk until it thickens. Add sugar, cardamom, and strands of saffron soaked in warm milk for flavor. Stir continuously to avoid sticking. Garnish with nuts like almonds or pistachios for added texture and serve warm or chilled.

Ice cream Luxurious saffron ice cream Saffron ice cream is a luxurious treat that combines the creamy texture of ice cream with the exotic flavor of saffron. Start by heating milk and cream together until it simmers. Add sugar and crushed saffron strands soaked in warm milk for flavoring. Once cooled, churn the mixture in an ice cream maker until smooth. Freeze it further before serving for the best results.

Milk cake Saffron-infused milk cake Saffron-infused milk cake is an aromatic dessert perfect for special occasions. Boil milk till it reduces to half its volume, then add sugar and cardamom powder for sweetness and spice. Soak saffron strands in warm water and add them to the mixture while stirring continuously till it thickens into a batter-like consistency. Pour into greased molds, cool completely before cutting into pieces.

Kulfi Golden saffron kulfi treats Golden saffron kulfi treats are ideal for hot days when you crave something cool yet flavorful. Heat full-fat milk over a low flame till it reduces by one-third, stirring occasionally so that it doesn't burn at the bottom. Add sugar syrup made from dissolving sugar in water, along with rose essence if desired, before folding through soaked saffron strands. Finally, pour into molds and freeze overnight.