Salt pan biking 101: Top spots, tips, and more

Africa 's salt pans offer an unparalleled biking experience, with vast, open spaces and unique landscapes. These routes are not just about the thrill of biking, but also the opportunity to explore some of the continent's most fascinating terrains. From Namibia's eerie landscapes to Botswana's expansive views, each route has its own challenges and rewards for adventure enthusiasts.

#1 Exploring Namibia's Etosha Pan Etosha Pan in Namibia is famous for its vastness and unique ecosystem. Biking across this salt pan gives you a chance to see wildlife in their natural habitat. The dry, cracked earth makes for a surreal backdrop as you traverse the area. Cyclists can expect to see zebras, elephants, and various bird species while enjoying panoramic views of the horizon.

#2 Discovering Botswana's Makgadikgadi Pan Botswana's Makgadikgadi Pan is one of the largest salt flats in the world. This expansive area offers bikers an opportunity to ride through ancient lakebeds and witness stunning sunsets over endless horizons. The region is also home to meerkats and other wildlife, making it a perfect spot for nature lovers looking for an adventure on two wheels.

#3 Venturing into Zimbabwe's Ntwetwe Pan Ntwetwe Pan in Zimbabwe is famous for its stark beauty and isolation. The remote location ensures that bikers are treated to an undisturbed experience, with only the sounds of nature accompanying them. The flat terrain makes it accessible for all skill levels, while offering breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

#4 Experiencing South Africa's Kalahari Desert routes The Kalahari Desert routes in South Africa give bikers a chance to explore salt pans interspersed with red sand dunes and sparse vegetation. These routes are ideal for those looking for a mix of challenges and scenic beauty. Cyclists can expect changing terrains as they ride through this diverse region, with opportunities to spot wildlife along the way.