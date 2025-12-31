Fan of samphire? Try these dishes

Samphire, a coastal plant with a salty flavor, is becoming a popular ingredient in many cuisines. Its unique taste and crunchy texture make it a great addition to various dishes. Here are five creative ways to use samphire, from salads to stir-fries, which highlight its versatility and the deliciousness it brings to your meals.

Dish 1 Samphire salad with citrus dressing A refreshing salad of samphire and citrus dressing is perfect for those who love light meals. Combine fresh samphire with segments of orange or grapefruit for a burst of flavor. Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for an added zest. This salad can be served as an appetizer or a side dish, making it a versatile addition to any meal.

Dish 2 Stir-fried samphire with garlic Stir-frying samphire with garlic is an easy yet delicious way to enjoy this unique plant. Heat some oil in a pan, add minced garlic until fragrant, then toss in the samphire. Cook briefly until just tender, retaining its crunchiness. This simple dish goes well as a side or can be paired with rice or noodles for a quick main course.

Dish 3 Creamy samphire pasta For pasta enthusiasts, creamy samphire pasta is an indulgent treat. Cook your favorite pasta and toss it with a sauce made from cream, Parmesan cheese, and sauteed samphire. The salty notes of the samphire complement the richness of the sauce beautifully. This dish is perfect for those looking for something different from traditional pasta recipes.

Dish 4 Pickled samphire as a condiment Pickling enhances the natural flavors of samphire while adding tanginess. It makes it an excellent condiment option. Simply immerse fresh samphire in vinegar mixed with spices like mustard seeds or dill weed. Let it sit for a few days before using it as an accompaniment to sandwiches or burgers.