Top places for sandboarding in Africa

Sandboarding is an exciting sport where you glide down sand dunes on a board, much like snowboarding. Africa , with its vast deserts and towering dunes, offers some of the best places to try this thrilling activity. From Namibia to South Africa , each destination offers something unique for sandboarding enthusiasts. Here are some of Africa's top sandboarding spots that promise an unforgettable adventure for both beginners and seasoned riders.

#1 Namib Desert's towering dunes The Namib Desert in Namibia is famous for its towering dunes, some of which are over 300 meters high. Swakopmund is a popular starting point for sandboarders looking to conquer these massive structures. The soft sand and steep slopes make it ideal for both beginners and pros. The breathtaking views and the thrill of riding down these giant dunes make it a must-visit for any sandboarding enthusiast.

#2 South Africa's Wild Coast adventures The Wild Coast in South Africa is another prime destination for sandboarding lovers. The area has a number of lesser-known dunes, which are perfect for those looking to escape the crowds. The dunes here are not as high as in Namibia but provide equally thrilling rides with varying terrains. The region's natural beauty and remoteness add to the overall experience of adventurers.

#3 Morocco's Erg Chebbi dunes Erg Chebbi in Morocco has spectacular sand dunes that rise to 150 meters. These golden sands provide an ideal surface for smooth rides, making it a favorite among those who love desert landscapes. The area is easily accessible from Merzouga, making it a convenient spot for tourists. From sunrise to sunset, Erg Chebbi offers stunning views and exhilarating descents.

#4 Egypt's Great Sand Sea experience The Great Sand Sea in Egypt is one of the largest expanses of sand dunes in the world. Situated near Siwa Oasis, this place offers endless opportunities for exploration and adventure. The dunes here vary in height but provide consistent conditions ideal for all skill levels. The vastness of this region makes every ride feel unique, while offering stunning vistas across the horizon.