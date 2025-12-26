These sandboarding spots in Western Australia are a must-visit

Western Australia is home to some of the most stunning landscapes in the world, and you can explore them through sandboarding. This thrilling sport gives you a chance to glide down massive sand dunes, offering an unforgettable experience for adventure lovers. From beginners to pros, there are plenty of spots to test your skills and enjoy the breathtaking views. Here are five amazing sandboarding spots in Western Australia that promise excitement and stunning scenery.

#1 Pinnacles Desert: A unique experience Pinnacles Desert is famous for its unique limestone formations and vast sand dunes. Located in Nambung National Park, this spot offers a surreal landscape where you can sandboard amidst towering pinnacles. The soft sands make it ideal for both beginners and experienced boarders. The best time to visit is early morning or late afternoon when the light creates dramatic shadows across the desert floor.

#2 Lancelin: Perfect for all skill levels Lancelin is one of the most popular destinations for sandboarding in Western Australia, thanks to its massive dunes and proximity to Perth. The town has a number of dunes that cater to all skill levels, from gentle slopes for beginners to steep drops for the experienced. The area also offers rental equipment, so that you don't have to carry your own gear.

#4 Stockyard Gully: Secluded adventure spot Stockyard Gully is a hidden gem for those looking for a more secluded sandboarding experience. Located near Jurien Bay, this spot features expansive dunes surrounded by natural beauty. The area is less crowded than other popular spots, making it perfect for those who want to enjoy nature while getting their adrenaline fix.